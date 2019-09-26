Dog attack victim to be paid by city of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has agreed to pay a man who says he still has trouble using his arm after a police dog attack.

“We were looking for a subject that ran from police. He did some pretty bad things,” police can be heard saying on lapel video. But the dog bit the wrong man, and now the city is paying nearly $400,000 to Raymond Roberts. Roberts was sleeping in a tent in the backyard of a southeast Albuquerque home in April 2016.

Lapel video released from the attack shows officers quickly realized their dog had the wrong guy. The city admitted no fault in the settlement, saying they agreed to pay to avoid a full trial.