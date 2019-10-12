Dixon’s apples make triumphant return to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big crowds showed up in Albuquerque Saturday morning for Dixon’s famous apples, which made their return to New Mexico for one day only.

Dixon’s Apple Orchard posted a picture on social media showing the long lines off Eubank and Menaul for their champagne apples that are only available through their orchard, now based in Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley. Their New Mexico orchard near Tent Rocks was a staple in New Mexico for generations, until wildfire and flooding wiped them out back in 2011.

Just for one day, the orchard trucked in a load of the apples, which it says sold out in two hours. “We knew our reputation here. People loved us down here, and our trees are young up there, so we’ve got a limited amount. We just want to satisfy people here and hopefully in the future we’ll have lots more apples to bring,” said Luke Mullane of Dixon’s Apple Orchard.

Organizers say the apples were actually grown from the same trees that used to be in New Mexico.