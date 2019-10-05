Developer withdraws bid to rezone lot in historic Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A neighborhood group has won its fight against a local developer.

The “Friends of Escalante” group was trying to stop Eagle Run Development from tearing down a home in the Huning Castle Neighborhood, rezoning the lot and building a duplex.

Friday morning, the city recommended denying Eagle Run’s application and the company then fully withdrew their application.

“We’re just incredibly grateful that more than 100 people in our neighborhood got together, committed to preserving the character of our neighborhood and we succeeded. So, it is good to know that the process can work,” Judy Miller, a member of Friends of Escalante, said.

In the vacant lot next to the neighborhood, six townhomes are currently under construction.