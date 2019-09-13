Defense attorneys ask for release of convicted sex offender

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted sex offender accused of being up to his old tricks is asking to be let out of jail.

Deputies say they caught 68-year-old Micahel Gilpin in May with child pornography in his East Mountain home. He had been convicted of child sex crimes in 2008.

A judge ruled he was such a danger to the community that he should remain locked up until trial. But now, his attorneys have filed a motion asking he be released because of his health.

No word on what kind of health issues he’s having, which will be brought up in a hearing.

