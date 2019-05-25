DA looks to file charges 17 months after New Mexico infant’s death

Seventeen months after his death, charges have yet to be filed in the death of a three-month-old Espanola baby.

Eleven-week-old Angel Marquez was taken to the hospital in October 2017 by his father because he had stopped breathing. However, according to an autopsy report, there were visible signs of trauma and his death was ruled a homicide.

Still, the main suspect, his dad, has yet to be arrested. The District Attorney’s office and the police department say that’s because it took about a year to get the OMI report. They say they are now ready to move forward.

“We’ve been building the case, getting [the] case ready, screening the case to determine whether or not charges are appropriate and anticipate presenting the case to a grand jury out of Rio Arriba County,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias said.

OMI didn’t explain why the report was delayed, only saying that it tries to complete autopsies as quickly as possible but there are some that are more complex.