CYFD blocks migrant facility from opening in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) has denied an Arizona company’s application to open a shelter for undocumented children.

The feds awarded Visionquest more than $2 million to open the facility on Central, just west of University. However, there’s been major concerns over past allegations of mistreatment and abuse at the company’s other facilities, including kids being punched.

Friday, CYFD denied their application for a license to operate here, saying the company gave misleading information about prior allegations against them.