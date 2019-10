BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a couple accused of stealing from an elderly man.

Bosque Farms police say an elderly man hired Adrian Albert and Christina Martinez to do yard work at his Peralta home Wednesday afternoon. Police say instead of doing the work, they went into his home and took his keys, wallet, and drove off in his pickup truck.

Police say they were able to track the vehicle because of its GPS system. They arrested the pair near the Route 66 Casino.