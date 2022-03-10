GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents are raising concerns about their kid’s school counselor. It turns out he lost his state therapist and counseling license amid improprieties with a married woman he was counseling.

KRQE News 13 has confirmed Carlos Baki is a counselor at Indian Hills Elementary School in Gallup, even though he had his counseling and therapy license with the state revoked in 2020. That happened after a couple went to him for marriage counseling while he was their pastor at a church on the Navajo Nation.

That couple later filed a lawsuit claiming Baki coerced the wife into having sex with him, which violated the New Mexico Counseling and Therapy Act. The case was eventually settled and Baki relinquished his license as a therapist for five years.

His license as an ordained minister was suspended as well. We reached out to the Gallup McKinley County School district superintendent asking how he could be counseling in a school.

The district said it did investigate that complaint but determined it was unrelated to his employment. He goes on to say the district was unaware of Baki’s surrender of his therapist license until we told them.

The superintendent did however point out that Baki does currently hold an instructional support counselor license through the public education department. A PED spokesperson told us Baki renewed that license in April 2020, which was before the court settlement and revocation of his other license.

She did confirm that there is currently an investigation open into this PED license. The superintendent tells us the district will continue to monitor the situation, and if the PED changes the licensure status, they will then determine the appropriate action to take.