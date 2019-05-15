Colorado governor’s office speaks out after migrants bused from New Mexico

The governor of Colorado is speaking out saying Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham did not provide a warning before sending migrants there.

A group of migrants were bused to Denver with the help of the governor’s office. The Denver Post reports that Lujan Grisham’s office paid $4,000 for the transport of 55 Central American migrants.

The Denver Post states that this was in coordination with a nonprofit, Annunciation House, that helps send migrants to Denver due to the overcapacity of shelters. This is reportedly the first time the organization sent migrants to another state.

The Denver Post says Governor Jared Polis supports providing assistance, however, was not provided any notice. Gov. Lujan Grisham’s office spoke with Gov. Polis’ office Monday to discuss the operation that took place this past weekend.

“As with everything involving the southern border, things are moving quickly, and we worked with diligent nonprofit partners in Colorado. We hope to be partners going forward,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a statement.

According to Lujan Grisham’s spokesperson, New Mexico’s governor’s office will limit its assistance to logistics in the future. The Post reports that Denver nonprofits will temporarily take in the asylum seekers and will reconvene Wednesday to determine if they would routinely offer similar assistance.