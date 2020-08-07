Clovis zoo says some visitors not adhering to mask requirement

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis is reminding people to wear a mask, even while they’re outside. Since the zoo reopened last Saturday, officials say they’ve seen many visitors wear masks when they enter, then immediately take them off.

The zoo says masks are mandatory during the entire visit, or it could face another shutdown. The zoo admits some workers are removing their masks when they’re doing physical labor in the heat, but otherwise those workers have masks on. Officials are also encouraging visitors to maintain social distancing.