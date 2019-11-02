City still unsure about location of proposed homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has still not named its location options for its proposed $14 million homeless shelter. It’s the big-ticket item on Tuesday’s G-O Bond election ballot.

UNM Board of Regents President Doug Brown addressed a question about having the shelter at UNM’s South Campus near I-25 and Gibson. Brown says the board would want to help by providing services, doing research on the project, and by working with the city, but that having it on the property has not yet been considered.

He also said it could be a good spot for a practice facility for the United soccer team. Saturday, UNM told News 13 there have not been formal discussions about putting the shelter or soccer facility there.