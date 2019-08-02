Charges re-filed against former Taxation & Revenue Secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two charges have been re-filed in the embezzlement case against a former state official.

Now-former Tax and Revenue Secretary Demesia Padilla is accused of stealing $25,000 from a grading and trucking firm she did accounting work for.

A judge dismissed two of the charges against Padilla this summer, along with five misdemeanor ethics charges earlier this year. At the time, the judge said prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence.

Thursday, the attorney general brought back two charges: embezzlement over $20,000, and computer access with intent to embezzle.