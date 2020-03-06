Case might be thrown out for officer who shot at minivan full of kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lawsuit filed against a state police officer who shot at a minivan full of kids near Taos could be dismissed.

In a dashcam video from the incident in 2013, Oriana Farrel is seen being pulled over by state police with five kids inside the van. She and the officer got into a scuffle, and her 14-year-old son was tased when he intervened. They jumped back inside but an officer then smashed a window.

As Farrell drove away, Officer Elias Montoya shot at the van. No one was hit but Farrell was charged with child abuse and sentenced to probation. The family later filed a lawsuit, claiming the incident left them traumatized. But there has been little movement in the case.

Judge Matthew Wilson has now informed Farrell’s attorney that if there is no significant movement in the next 6 months, he will dismiss the case.