SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs in order to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help for those impacted by the pandemic.

For homeowners, the state is offering help for avoiding foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses.

For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

None of the funds need to be repaid. And so far, under former assistance funds, the state has paid out over $167 million.

Homeowner eligibility:

To be eligible for homeowner’s assistance, applicants must occupy their home and have experienced a COVID-19 pandemic-related financial hardship. Applicants must also have an income equal to or less than 150% the median income of the home’s area. And the original home loan balance cannot be more than $417 thousand.

Renter eligibility:

To be eligible, renters must be located in New Mexico and be at-risk of an eviction or housing instability. Renters must also have an annual household income of 80% of the median incomes in the area or less. And renters must have a pandemic-related financial hardship.

Applying:

To apply for funding, go to nmhomefund.org. On that site, you’ll find a short quiz to see if you might be eligible for help.

The funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis. If funding hasn’t been exhausted by then, the assistance will end in September 2025.

The New Mexico Home Fund is essentially an extension of previous pandemic-related housing assistance programs. Renter’s aid, for example, has been available since 2021. “Through these expanded efforts, we will be able to provide support to renters and homeowners,” the Governor said in a press release.