Bernalillo County unveils art sculpture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s newest art sculpture was unveiled Saturday at the Animal Care and Resource Center.

The county’s arts board and shelter staff ghosted the ribbon cutting at the center near Second and Bridge. The steel-paneled sculpture is called “Sanctuary” and has a theme on each of the four sides including dogs, cats, livestock, and wildlife.

The artist says it’s representative of the process the animals go through when being brought to the shelter. “I wanted it open from all sides and it’s something that animals come to this facility and in the best-case scenario, they go through some kind of transformative experience and then they’re healed or whatever and then they leave and go on to live with their families,” said artist, Thomas Tomlinson.

The project was paid for with G-O bond money.