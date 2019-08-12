Bear removed from playground tree, relocated

CIBOLA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – There was plenty of excitement Monday at one New Mexico school when an uninvited guest showed up at the playground.

A parent spotted a female bear in a tree Monday morning at Saint Joseph Mission School in San Fidel, near Grants. Cibola County deputies moved the bear to a neighboring property, where she promptly took refuge in another tree.

That’s when Game and Fish officers came out and tranquilized her, though it still took hours for her to drop from the tree. Game and Fish is now releasing her in the Jemez.

Officials say with all the orchards in that area, it’s no surprise to see bears. They say if you have fruit trees, it’s a good idea to pick up the fruit promptly, and not let it sit on the ground where it will attract bears.