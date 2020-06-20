BCSO ask for public’s help in finding missing juvenile

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Albuquerque boy.

Jimmy Maes, 17, was last seen on May 15 wearing a black hoodie with a black baseball hat in the area of Cibola High School. Due to new concerns for Maes’ safety, anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call police so deputies can ensure his safety.

Maes is Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair, weighs 120 pounds, and is 5’7″ tall. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (505) 798-7000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss