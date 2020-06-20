BCSO ask for public’s help in finding missing juvenile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Albuquerque boy.

Jimmy Maes, 17, was last seen on May 15 wearing a black hoodie with a black baseball hat in the area of Cibola High School. Due to new concerns for Maes’ safety, anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call police so deputies can ensure his safety.

Maes is Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair, weighs 120 pounds, and is 5’7″ tall. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (505) 798-7000.