Balloon Museum reopens Sept. 16 with COVID-safe measures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Museum visitors will see some changes when it reopens later this month. Tickets for specific time slots will be sold online and in advance and the museum will reduce capacity and implement social distancing measures.

“The Balloon Museum staff and I are eager to welcome our visitors back to our stunning facility. Telling stories of adventure and lifting spirits are what we do best,” said Balloon Museum Manager Nan Masland in a news release. “The Balloon Museum is a local gem that allows our visitors to experience the art, science and adventure of ballooning and we can’t wait to reopen our doors and welcome you back.”

Visitors will also be asked to comply with the state’s mask requirement. Members will be able to go to the museum next week Then, it will reopen to the public on September 16.

