August 5 Evening Rush: Death toll continues to rise in wake of El Paso shooting

1. Authorities are releasing the names of the 22 people killed in a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Victims include 10-year-old Erika De Alba Mariscal and 15-year-old Javier Rodriquez, a sophomore in high school. Andrew and Jordan Anchondo, who shielded their baby as gunfire rang out, were also killed.

Full Story: LIST: Victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting

2. A Santa Fe who had moved to El Paso is among the victims. Angie Engilsbee, 86, was born and raised in Santa Fe but moved to El Paso 60 years ago with her husband. Her family says she was standing in line at the cashier when the gunman made his way into the Walmart and started shooting.

Full Story: Family mourns Santa Fe native killed in El Paso shooting

3. Police are investigating another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and 27 others wounded. Video shows officers running toward the shooter, killing him within 30 seconds.

Full Story: Vigil honors victims as authorities eye Ohio shooter’s life

4. President Trump is expected to visit El Paso after a stop in Dayton. It’s a move that is being widely criticized. President candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, who represented El Paso, says the president should not visit, and we do not need more division.

Full Story: President Trump expected to visit El Paso Wednesday

5. Any showers after sunset will hang around the central mountain chain. Besides that, we’ll see some new thunderstorms in east-central New Mexico. The upper level high will track back into New Mexico tomorrow. This will boost rain chances on and west of I-25.

Full Story: Connor’s Monday Evening Forecast

The Evening’s Top Stories