ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police and fire crews are battling it out for blood.

The annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is taking place in Roswell this Thursday and Friday. Vitalant providers will be at the Roswell Chamber of Commerce both days.

As part of the friendly battle, everyone who gives blood will be asked which agency they want to give credit to for the donation. Each donor will also receive a free t-shirt.