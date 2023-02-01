SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor Alec Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will face their first hearing in front of a judge later this month as prosecution moves forward in the fatal 2021 “Rust” movie set shooting. The scheduled “first appearance” follows the filing of criminal charges Tuesday against actor Alec Baldwin and two other film staff involved in the case.

Baldwin’s first appearance hearing is set to take place in a little over three weeks, at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 24. Gutierrez-Reed to make her first appearance following Baldwin at 10:15 a.m. on the same day.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are accused in the October 21, 2021 shooting death of film cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She was killed at the Bonzana Creek Ranch near Santa Fe on October 21, 2021, after being shot by a gun Baldwin was handling during a rehearsal.

Both appearances are expected to be conducted via an online video-link platform, meaning the hearing will not take place in person. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are each charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, a fourth degree felony. If convicted, the crime carries a penalty of up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

A third member of the “Rust” film staff, assistant director David Halls has also had his first court date set. Halls, who has agreed to a plea deal, will face a judge during an in-person hearing in on March 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. Halls is expected to enter a plea to a single misdemeanor count of negligent use of a deadly weapon (unsafe handling).

In exchange for his plea, Halls is expected to be granted a suspended sentence and six months of probation. A judge still have to formally approve the plea deal and sentencing agreement.