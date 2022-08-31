ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says officers have secured Del Norte High School after reports of shots fired outside the school near Montgomery and San Mateo Wednesday afternoon. No one was hurt.

The event unfolded around 12:30 p.m. amid reports of several shots being fired near the school. In a news briefing Wednesday afternoon, APD Communications Director Gilbert Gallegos said “it appears shots were fired in the parking lot, street area.

Albuquerque Public Schools Police is now looking into the case. No suspect has been identified or detained.

Del Norte High School was put into a shelter in place status amid reports of the shooting. By roughly 2 p.m., Gallegos said APD officers had cleared the building, finding no threat to students.

“Officers were able to clear the school, they went floor by floor and determined there was no more danger to students,” Gallegos said. “There was never a danger inside the school, they were able to determine, as well.”

APS says Del Norte High School students will be released, as normal at 2:20 p.m. Parents are being asked to not come to the school until dismissal at the northwest corner of the school. APD says the school will no longer use an offsite reunification area that was initially discussed and reported on.

No injuries have been reported, according to APD. The department says it is continuing to review surveillance video to see where exactly the shots may have come from and who or what they may have been directed at.

In an initial review of surveillance video from inside the school, APD says investigators did not see any suspicious activity inside the school or anyone carrying a weapon. Statistics from APS’ website indicate Del Norte has roughly 1,071 students in grades 9 through 12.

Eastbound and westbound Montgomery Boulevard were shutdown east of San Mateo during Wednesday’s response. The high school is located along Montgomery, just east of San Mateo Boulevard.