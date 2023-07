A judge ruled that Erica Valdez will be held until her trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Erica Valdez, the woman accused of murdering her husband on the Fourth of July, will remain behind bars. Valdez is accused of shooting and killing her husband Joel Valdez at their home near 98th Street. According to police, Valdez was having an affair with James Sena who is also charged in the case.

The judge ruled that Valdez will stay behind bars until trial. James Sena’s detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.