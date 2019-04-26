Albuquerque ranks among nation’s top 10 most dangerous big cities

Safewise has named Albuquerque one of the 10 most dangerous big cities in the nation. The city ranked eighth, up from number 12 a year ago.

The website says Albuquerque had the highest property crime rate, with more than 73 per 1,000 people—a statistic that some have experienced first-hand. The study compared trends in wealth distribution, graduation rates and ethnic diversity.

The report states that the top 10 most dangerous metro cities have a violent crime rate that is 3.8 times higher than the national average. Albuquerque’s violent crime rate (per1,000) was 13.69.

St. Louis and Detriot topped the list of most dangerous communities, while Corrales was named the safest community in New Mexico. Cities were ranked based on FBI crime report statistics and population data for the most recent year available which was 2017.

