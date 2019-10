ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man for murdering his wife on the westside.

APD says it found 53-year-old Yvette Montoya inside a home near Unser and Rainbow just after midnight.

Her husband, 59-year-old Albert Miller, was arrested in the case and now faces an open count of first-degree murder. This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you when more information is available.