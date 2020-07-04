Albuquerque neighborhood holds socially-distant 4th of July parade

News Alert
How to report illegal fireworks in your area
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A northeast heights neighborhood went on with their own July 4th parade Saturday.

The third-annual Nor Este Estates parade looked a little different compared to years past. People could watch from their yards while those who participated in the parade had to be socially distant with masks or stay in their cars.

“I think it was an appropriate modification to what we’ve been doing the last few years. I think it was a great way to try to figure out how to have fun even with the COVID restrictions in place,” said neighbors Dough and Kathie Hager. The parade did not have the stamp of approval from the governor’s office, who re-emphasized that parades are prohibited under the current health order.

