Albuquerque attorney facing child pornography charges

Latest News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque attorney has found himself on the other side of the law after being charged for possession of child pornography.

Investigators took computers, electronics, and items from Matthew O’Neill’s office at the Whitner Law Firm back in January. A search warrant was executed after its IT department flagged suspicious material and notified law enforcement.

Monday, he was charged with sexual exploitation of children, a felony. The law firm barred O’Neill from the office and he is not allowed to have contact with clients.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss