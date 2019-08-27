Albuquerque attorney facing child pornography charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque attorney has found himself on the other side of the law after being charged for possession of child pornography.

Investigators took computers, electronics, and items from Matthew O’Neill’s office at the Whitner Law Firm back in January. A search warrant was executed after its IT department flagged suspicious material and notified law enforcement.

Monday, he was charged with sexual exploitation of children, a felony. The law firm barred O’Neill from the office and he is not allowed to have contact with clients.