ABQ motorcycle repair shop owner teams up with APS students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of a motorcycle repair shop is hoping to teach students at an Albuquerque middle school the importance of hard work.

Mike Cordero owns his own motorcycle repair shop called Raza Inc. Earlier this school year, he was asked to speak to a class of at-risk special education students at Truman Middle School about growing up in the South Valley and working to become a business owner.

Afterward, he began working with the teacher from the class to start a project. They are building a pedal bike that they’ll raffle off at the “Albuquerque Lowrider Super Show” this summer.

“If I can help out one kid or keep one kid off the street and kind of point them in the right direction, then I feel like I did my job,” said Cordero.

Cordero hopes to partner with Truman Middle School students every year now.