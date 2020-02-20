19-year-old gets second chance, lands back behind bars

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – He told a judge he would not mess up again but a 19-year-old who got a second chance is back behind bars.

“I got to the point where I’ve been disappointed my mother, my grandmother for so long and they only have so much time left that I can’t live that way,” said defendant David Fierro in August after he took off from the Eagle Nest Reintegration Center where he was being held on battery, theft and gun charges.

Judge Brett Loveless sentenced Fierro to 18 months probation. Six months later, he’s in trouble again.

Bernalillo County Deputies say he and a friend were caught sleeping in a stolen car in the South Valley. They say Fierro had a gun which he is not allowed to have as a convicted felon.

He’s facing a new round of gun and stolen vehicle charges as well as a probation violation.