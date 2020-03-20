13-year-old shot and killed by cousin in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 13-year-old is dead after he was shot and killed by a family member in northeast Albuquerque on Thursday afternoon.

Albuquerque Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Rhode Island N.E., upon arrival officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, he was immediately taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the victim was sitting on the couch with family members when his cousin walked out of the bedroom with a shotgun and witnesses described the cousin ‘joking around’ and pointed the shotgun at the victim and pulled the trigger.

Police say a warrant is being drafted.

This is a developing story KRQE News 13 will provide updates at soon as they become available.

