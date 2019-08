BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are asking for help solving a woman’s grisly death.

In May, the body of Marsha Bush was found dismembered on the side of Juan Tomas Road in the East Mountains. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the case.

If you know anything, call 843-STOP.