VIDEO: Lea County Correctional Facility Inmate Uprising – Nov. 2, 2020

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – "This is a highly unusual and extremely dangerous situation," says Santa Fe Attorney Mark Donatelli. "My primary concern here is that there's there was clearly a breakdown on this day," Secretary of Corrections Alisha Tafoya Lucero says.

They are referring to a 'major force incident' last November at the privately run prison in Hobbs. Take a look at the security camera video from that day about dinner time. You will see inmates milling around the common area. Some are finishing their meal, and others are chatting. Fast forward just one hour, and you become an eyewitness to chaos. A full-blown inmate uprising. A riot.