VIDEO: Lea County Correctional Facility Inmate Uprising – Nov. 2, 2020

Caution: Video shows distrubring prision riot

The Lea County Correctional Facility is a medium-security private prison operated by the Florida based GEO Group. On November 2, 2020, in Cellblock (Pod) 4-A at 5:33 p.m., Correctional Officers ordered inmates to return to their assigned cells for a count. Tensions rose after prisoners refused repeated directives to lockdown. Inmates attempted to negotiate with prison staff to remain out of their cells. Some prisoners were visibly drunk from a supply of homemade alcohol (hooch). After inmates refused commands to “lockdown,” they gathered in the pod day room, barricaded doors, and took control of the cellblock.

WATCH: Anatomy of a Prison Riot, a Two Month KRQE News 13 Investigation

