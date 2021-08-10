State rep violates APS policy by collecting pay while working legislative role (republished)

Larry Barker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This story originally aired on KRQE News at 10 p.m. on October 27, 2011.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In 2011, KRQE Investigative Reporter Larry Barker looked into allegations that Sheryl Williams Stapleton was receiving a salary for her day job with Albuquerque Public Schools while also serving as a state representative in the New Mexico Legislature. At the time, Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Winston Brooks said Williams Stapleton’s actions were contrary to the school district’s policy.

Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton Coverage

