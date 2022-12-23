NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been another year of stories of abuse, neglect, and potentially deadly situations uncovered by Larry Barker. Some of his best are highlighted here, including stories of corruption at APD, broken fire hydrants, and dangerous bridges across the state.
APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated
While assigned to the Chief’s office, Lieutenant Jim Edison pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in illicit overtime. Over a 12-month period, the lieutenant was paid $242,758. That’s more than the police chief and even the mayor.
‘Worst I’ve seen’: APD overtime scandal uncovered
Last year, following the 7th investigation in eight years, State Auditor Brian Colon blasted the Albuquerque Police Department for failure to take corrective action relating to officer overtime.
The big oops: Tiny government mistake costing New Mexicans $1 million
New Mexico’s annual budget is more than $7,000,000,000. So when a little-known state agency made a tiny mistake of just $1.74, nobody noticed.
Broken fire hydrants cause public safety crisis in New Mexico
There’s trouble along the border, and it’s centered in the southwest New Mexico Village of Columbus. No, it’s not drugs or crime. This border town, with a population of 1,600, is facing a different crisis.
Are New Mexico bridges safe?
Each day hundreds of motorists cross the Rio Puerco on a rickety aluminum structure known as bridge #8085. However, if you knew the history of bridge #8085 you might think twice about driving on it.
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
The day they buried that plain tin box a century and a half ago was so momentous that it became front-page news throughout the Territory.
