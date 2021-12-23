Larry Barker’s best 2021 investigations

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Aggies Head Coach, Jerry Kill, continues to add to his coaching staff. This week, New Mexico State welcomes a new wide receiver and offensive line coach.

Starting up front, Andrew Mitchell will be coaching up the offensive line. Mitchell comes to Las Cruces from Fort Worth, Texas where he worked alongside Kill at TCU. A graduate of Snow College, Mitchell also served as the offensive coordinator and head coach for his Alma mater for multiple seasons. He has also spent time with other power five programs as a graduate assistant.