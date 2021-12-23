Larry Barker’s best 2021 investigations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2021 edition of the Best of Larry Barker highlights some of the best investigations from the past year. This year’s special will show how Larry Barker tracked down hackers, found hidden treasure and honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Inside a multimillion-dollar, counterfeit Native American art syndicate

It was the largest federal undercover investigation of its kind. The target was a New Mexico-based counterfeiting ring. The criminal enterprise defrauded countless consumers and involved tens of millions of dollars worth of Native American art.
Anatomy of a Prison Riot

It was a dangerous and alarming prison uprising that happened in Hobbs. Inmates barricaded doors and it took a SWAT team hours to regain control. Larry Barker highlighted what causes a prison riot and how quickly it can get out of hand.
VIDEO: Lea County Correctional Facility Inmate Uprising – Nov. 2, 2020

The cyber-nightmare on Copper Avenue

In August, Larry Barker exposed how thieves struck in the middle of the night. It was an illicit plot that involved a quarter of a million dollars. Even though the gang of thieves didn’t use guns or knives, their covert operation was so daring that it’s one of New Mexico’s most unusual crimes.
Artistic treasure remains hidden within the walls of the NHCC

In February, Larry Barker went on a treasure hunt. He went in search of a monumental work of art hidden away by state officials for more than a decade.
The Lost 24: New Mexico’s Forgotten Heroes

They were the young men from New Mexico who joined the armed forces, fought bravely for their country and then disappeared. In May, Larry Barker introduced the lost 24.
List/Photos: Lost Submariners of World War II from New Mexico

Middle of Nowhere: New Mexico’s Multi-Million Dollar Blunder

The El Camino Real Heritage Center is a multi-million dollar government project that may go down as one of New Mexico’s most expensive blunders. Larry Barker investigated what happened to the high-profile tourist attraction.
