Larry Barker & Dick Knipfing discuss 'most bizarre' Barker investigations

Larry Barker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In 45 years working in broadcast television, KRQE News 13’s Larry Barker’s name has become synonymous with investigative reporting in New Mexico. Like years past, Larry uncovered new secrets in 2020, reporting on stories including Albuquerque’s historical racial covenants, a state contract for questionable personal protective equipment and a sudden shift for nursing home residents at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic which forced many to move.

In such an unusual year, to wrap up 2020, KRQE News 13 is looking back at some of Larry’s most bizarre investigations of the last 13 years. Retired KRQE News 13 Anchor Dick Knipfing re-introduces you to investigations as far back as 2007, covering UFOs, ghosts, bigfoot, the “Chupacabra” and more.

KRQE News 13 Anchor David Romero recently spoke to both Knipfing and Barker about the news special. Watch the clip above to hear a discussion about some of Larry’s most bizarre stories that stand out and more.

