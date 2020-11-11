EXTENDED INTERVIEWS: Historians and Larry Barker on Restrictive Covenants

In this extended interview with Chris McKee, Larry Barker provides the background to combing through thousands of records, not online, not digitized but stored on paper at a county warehouse on South Broadway. These records, original deeds, hold Albuquerque’s dirty little secret, racially restrictive covenants.

New Mexico State Historian – Rob Martinez

New Mexico State Historian Rob Martinez discusses his reaction to racial covenants found on original deeds throughout Albuquerque.

Dr. Michael Jones-Correa

Dr. Michael Jones-Correa discusses the background on the history of racial covenants.