EXTENDED INTERVIEWS: Historians and Larry Barker on Restrictive Covenants

Larry Barker
Posted: / Updated:

In this extended interview with Chris McKee, Larry Barker provides the background to combing through thousands of records, not online, not digitized but stored on paper at a county warehouse on South Broadway. These records, original deeds, hold Albuquerque’s dirty little secret, racially restrictive covenants.

New Mexico State Historian – Rob Martinez

New Mexico State Historian Rob Martinez discusses his reaction to racial covenants found on original deeds throughout Albuquerque.

Dr. Michael Jones-Correa

Dr. Michael Jones-Correa discusses the background on the history of racial covenants.

