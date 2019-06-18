Congressman questions air ambulance providers after Larry Barker Investigation

This clip is from a June 14, 2019 hearing before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee regarding Air Ambulance Billings. The clip shows Rep. Ben Ray Lujan questioning air ambulance industry executives, specifically asking, why there was a 300% increase from 2006 to 2015 in the median cost for air ambulances in New Mexico.

In a January 2019, after a four-month Larry Barker Investigation, Taken for a ride: Your medical emergency could end in bankruptcy, Larry uncovered a cruel and heartless tactic that’s leaving some families on the brink of bankruptcy.