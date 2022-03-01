NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigation reveals the ongoing challenges New Mexico’s state road officials and some county officials are dealing with in taking care of some of New Mexico’s ailing bridges. Dozens of bridges across some of the most rural parts of the state are rated in either poor or critical condition, requiring millions of dollars to repair or replace.

How are local and state governments trying to keep up with the state’s aging bridges? Just how much will the anticipated surge of federal funding for roads and bridges help? KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently discussed those questions and more with Larry in an in-depth, investigative conversation related to Larry’s latest investigation.

View the video on this page for the complete conversation and to learn more about the process Larry took in compiling his story. For more context about this discussion, view Larry’s complete story on KRQE.com, titled, “Are New Mexico Bridges Safe?”

