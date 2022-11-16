SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigation sheds new light on a long forgotten time capsule full of relics from the late 1800’s. A box full of coins and documents from 1867 is said to be buried underneath the old Soldier’s Monument obelisk that was toppled amid protests in 2020.

Looking into the history of the time capsule, Barker spent months investigating documents and newspaper accounts in the state’s archives. He recently discusses the process in a sit-down interview with KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee as part of KRQE’s “Behind the Story” web series.

