Behind the story: Larry Barker investigates MRCOG ransomware attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A late 2020 ransomware attack froze some operations for an integral government agency in central New Mexico. Best known as operators of the Rail Runner train service, the Mid-Region Council of Governments was locked out of much of its administrative data with cyberattacks holding it hostage, demanding a quarter-million-dollar payment.

