Behind the story: Larry Barker investigates MRCOG ransomware attack

Larry Barker

Watch the deep-dive investigative discussion below

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A late 2020 ransomware attack froze some operations for an integral government agency in central New Mexico. Best known as operators of the Rail Runner train service, the Mid-Region Council of Governments was locked out of much of its administrative data with cyberattacks holding it hostage, demanding a quarter-million-dollar payment.

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker recently sat down with Digital Anchor Chris McKee to talk about the investigation in depth. Watch the video above for the full discussion. Among the topics covered, Larry discusses how heard about the story, what MRCOG has done to protect themselves from further attacks, and more about the data the agency lost and recovered in the process.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Enter to Win

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES