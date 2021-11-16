Behind the story: Larry Barker investigates cannabis producer license rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent Larry Barker investigation exposed a loophole in the state’s new recreational cannabis law now being looked at by some state lawmakers. The law currently allows for some convicted drug traffickers to get a state license to legally produce and sell cannabis.

KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently sat down with Larry for an in-depth investigative conversation about the story. Watch the video above to learn more.

“Behind the story,” is KRQE News 13’s new online exclusive web series, giving viewers a detailed look into the work that goes into KRQE News 13’s investigative reports. For more segments on prior Larry Barker investigations, visit the KRQE News 13 Investigates page here.

