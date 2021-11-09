Behind the story: COVID test leads to $4K bill

Larry Barker

A in-depth discussion about Larry Barker's recent investigation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the first part of a two-part series on medical billing practices, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker highlights the story of an Albuquerque woman who was left with a more than $4,000 dollar bill after getting a COVID-19 test at a newer free-standing Albuquerque emergency room and hospital on the city’s westside. In total, that bill included a $450 charge for the test, a $2265.32 facility fee, and a $1316.28 charge for a chat with a doctor.

KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently discussed the investigation in an extended interview with Larry Barker. Watch the video above for the complete conversation.

Among the topics discussed: how Larry began investigating the story, how many other people this has happened to in the Albuquerque area, and what customers should do if facing a similar situation. Chris and Larry also discuss the growth of so-called “free-standing” emergency room hospital facilities and what’s behind the trend in charging large sums for routine medical care.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES