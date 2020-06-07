Largely peaceful protests against police brutality march on

Demonstrators hold signs and shout in Portland, Ore., during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Massive protests against police brutality nationwide capped a week that began in chaos but ended with largely peaceful expressions that organizers hope will sustain their movement. Tens of thousands of people, if not more, marched Saturday with few reports of problems in scenes that were more often festive than tense.

But by evening, Seattle police used pepper spray to disperse a crowd hurling objects. The largest U.S. demonstration appeared to be in Washington, where protesters flooded streets from the Capitol to the White House.

It came as mourners in North Carolina waited to glimpse the golden coffin carrying George Floyd’s body. The black man’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police has galvanized the expanding movement.