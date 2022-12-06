ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in two and a half years, the Volcano Vista girls basketball team lost a game. La Cueva handed the Hawks a 40-52 loss at the Ring of Fire on Tuesday night.

Volcano Vista last loss on March 14, 2020 to Hobbs in the state championship. In 2021, the Hawks finished the year 13-0 during the shortened COVID season, and followed that up with a perfect 29-0 record in 2021-22.

With the win, La Cueva improves to 2-1 while Volcano Vista drops to 4-1. The two teams are scheduled to play again on Tuesday, December 20 at La Cueva.