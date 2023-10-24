ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – News 13 meteorologist Zoe Mintz spoke to students at Edmund Ross Elementary about the weather Tuesday. As part of the KRQE Weather Academy, Mintz taught 20 third-graders how New Mexico’s weather works.

Each student received a Weather Academy certificate. If you want a News 13 meteorologist to come speak to your class, visit this link.

The KRQE Weather Academy is an educational opportunity for kids to give them knowledge about the science of weather. It is our goal to challenge kids to think, observe, and analyze the weather in their community. We teach not only why the weather is happening, but how to stay safe during dangerous weather conditions.

Right now the Weather Academy is only available for 2nd – 6th graders in the Albuquerque-Metro area at this time.