[1] Homeless problem resurfaces at Lavaland Park despite city measures – An expensive plan to keep the homeless from taking over another city park seems to have failed according to neighbors. The city closed the park in 20218 and spent more than $200,000 on security measures to keep drugs, crime and the homeless out of Lavaland park near Coors and Central. Neighbors say when the park reopened two years ago, the problems came right back. Neighbors say they believe the city is letting the homeless live in parks around the city. David Simon, Director for Parks and Recreation says that’s not the case, reminding people it’s not illegal for the homeless to be in parks during the day.

[2] Police investigating fatal shooting on east Central in Albuquerque – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Central and San Mateo. APD says received a call just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night about a person who had been shot. When officers arrived on scene they found one man dead with gun shot wounds. Police multiple people were detained, but as of right now they are just persons of interest.

[3] Hot with some mountain storms, rain possible this weekend – Thursday morning is chilly in southern Colorado and the Four Corners, but the rest of New Mexico is feeling mild. Thursday will hot, with highs climbing back into the 90s and 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny through the mid-afternoon, and winds will be light. Moisture improves in eastern New Mexico today, and isolated showers and storms will pop up in the central mountain chain from the mid-afternoon through the evening. Moisture pushes west Friday, and scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout central and western New Mexico through the weekend.

[4] City officials address Albuquerque’s ‘Metro Crime Initiative’ – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with other city officials held a news conference Wednesday. Officials talked on the Metro Crime Initiative that will focus on gun violence, domestic violence and the fentanyl problems sweeping through the city. The Metro Crime Initiative includes lawmakers, city leaders, and healthcare professionals who will focus on three big problems facing Albuquerque. They will meet three times from July through September. Each meeting will focus on a different topic.

[5] Rail Yards: What now? City weighs future options – After more than a decade of work, and millions of dollars spent, the city is now trying to figure out what’s next for the Rail Yards, after they scrapped their original plan. Currently, the city hosts the Rail Yards Market, every Sunday during the warm months. So, what’s next for the historic property? That’s what the Advisory Board is trying to figure out. During a board meeting on June 1, they talked about how the site could be used. They agreed, that they should be flexible so they don’t limit opportunities. They say housing should be a requirement on the site, along with bringing one of the original locomotives back to the site.