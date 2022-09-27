Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: Las Cruces restaurant owner accused of killing wife – Robert Yacone, one of the owners of a popular restaurant in Las Cruces is facing a murder charge for the death of his wife. Video shows some of the many police responses to the Yacone residence leading up to Kimberly Yacone’s death, where even Dona Ana County deputies say Robert appeared to be paranoid. Six months before her death, a frustrated Kimberly Yacone explains to Dona Ana County deputies that her husband, Robert Yacone, is becoming increasingly unhinged, accusing her of having an affair. The local sheriff says deputies have been called to the Yacone home 15 times since January for reports of domestic violence and alleged sightings of suspicious people. On Sept. 18, Robert Yacone was accused of murdering Kimberly at their Las Cruces home.

[2] Lawsuit filed on behalf of man who died after being tased 18 times – McKinley County Sheriff’s Department and three deputies are facing a lawsuit after a Missouri man died after being tased multiple times. Robert Carroll was traveling to Phoenix when he stopped at a Gallup rest stop. Witnesses say he was walking around disoriented, deputies say after he refused orders from them, things escalated. Carroll was tased at least 18 times. According to a police report, Deputy Dwayne Holder admitted to drinking alcohol less than eight hours before his shift, which goes against department policy. The sheriff’s office says an outside party is investigating the incident.

[3] Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico – Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the mountains. The surface air will be very dry in the valley and plains, so virga and some light showers are possible, especially close the mountains. The Metro may see a shower on the east side of town, or up near Bernalillo or Placitas.

[4] City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’ – In an attempt to slow down drivers, the city of Albuquerque is putting up new traffic signals on Lead and Coal. The lights will go up where each street intersects with Walter St., west of I-25. The city says the lights will feature technology designed to get people to slow down. According to the city, the lights should be up and running in about two weeks.

[5] New Mexico wildfire victim celebrates 100th birthday – A new Mexico woman celebrated her 100th birthday with a smile on her face, despite losing her home to a wildfire. Tommie Carter celebrated her milestone birthday at the Crowne Plaza in Albuquerque. She has been living there since her home was destroyed in the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon wildfire. Carter says she is not thinking about the losses in her life, but focusing on her future.