KRQE Cares hosts Books For Kids kick-off event

Story Time in the Park returned to Albuquerque Saturday.

KRQE Cares and APS Title 1 hosted its annual Books For Kids event at Tower Pond Park. It helped inform low-income families about the summer program and which parks are hosting free lunches and story time.

It’s a great way for children to continue learning in the summer.

“They may lose some of the growth they had during the school year so the initiative is to prevent the summer slide and to prevent summer reading loss,” said Mary Bretting Miller with APS Title 1.

Each child received a free book and the chance to take pictures with the Flash and Supergirl.

