ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of Albuquerque students will soon have new shoes thanks to your generous donations. News 13 visited Jimmy Carter Middle School near Unser and Bluewater Friday afternoon as part of the KRQE Cares Shoes For Kids program.

Students hung out with our morning anchor Stephanie Chavez and each received a free book, socks, and tote bag along with a voucher for a brand-new pair of shoes. “This is important because it brings our community into our school, lets our kids know that our community cares about them and that being in school is important and we want them to come dressed ready for success,” said Principal Michelle Velasquez.

Velasquez said there is a big push right now to encourage attendance and programs like this help motivate kids to come to school.